ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 756,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,498,893 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

