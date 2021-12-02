ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 4,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,152. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $336.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.