Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.81. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1,455 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.