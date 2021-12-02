Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.81. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1,455 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
