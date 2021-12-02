Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

