Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Update

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RXMD remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,526,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,364. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Progressive Care Company Profile
