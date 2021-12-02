Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Update

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PGRW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Progress Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

