Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 377,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,676,609. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progenity will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

