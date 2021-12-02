Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $617.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $647.04 and its 200 day moving average is $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

