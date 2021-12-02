Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

