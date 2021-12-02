Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.