Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

