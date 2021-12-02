Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 340 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

