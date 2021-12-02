Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $647,702.95 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

