Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 438.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

GXTG opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57.

