Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.43% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 170,897 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 229,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

