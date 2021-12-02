Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

