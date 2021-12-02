Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

