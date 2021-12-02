Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

EQIX stock opened at $803.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $796.33 and a 200-day moving average of $807.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

