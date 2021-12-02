Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

