Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 19,814 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of AA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

