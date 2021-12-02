Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,662 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inogen were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of INGN opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.