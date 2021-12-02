Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nelnet by 54.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.