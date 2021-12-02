Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,647 shares of company stock valued at $364,581. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

