Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 875 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veritex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

