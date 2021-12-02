Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

