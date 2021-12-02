Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 3,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,479. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

