Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 12.5%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR) shares fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 95,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 326,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

