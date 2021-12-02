Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $104,350.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

