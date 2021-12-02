POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

