Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 8145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

