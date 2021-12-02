Plian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,270.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $83,270.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 870,493,663 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

