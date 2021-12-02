Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor Purchases 200,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

