PirateCash Market Cap Reaches $524,284.99 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $524,284.99 and $2,397.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

