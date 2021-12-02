Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 14,840 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

