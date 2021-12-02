Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,180 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.38% of Cytokinetics worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

