Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXRX stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $681.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

