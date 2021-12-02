Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

