Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 58,207 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.