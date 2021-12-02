Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $3,135.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00310579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010321 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,085,133 coins and its circulating supply is 432,824,697 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

