Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,783,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 8,850,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,117.9 days.

Shares of PANHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

PANHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

