Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Up 11.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s stock price was up 11.3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 153,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 370,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Specifically, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,241,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,806,975. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 475,000 shares of company stock worth $347,271 and have sold 375,000 shares worth $224,750.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNE. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$213.35 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

