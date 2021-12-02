Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.93

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 83013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

