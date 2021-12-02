Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $142,486 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 348,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,552. Photronics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $820.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.