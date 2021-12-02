Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,423.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $4,423.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,247.18 or 0.97989950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00310331 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00477498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00183269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,195,437 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

