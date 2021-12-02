Philip Scherman Acquires 1,100 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,278.
MTL opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.04.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8514096 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
