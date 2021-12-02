Philip Scherman Acquires 1,100 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,278.

MTL opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8514096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

