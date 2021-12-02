Philip A. Laskawy Sells 459 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of L stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,494. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

