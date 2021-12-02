Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $354.34 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $354.34 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,055.57 or 0.98131104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00641294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

