Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.70 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

