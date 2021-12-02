Pflug Koory LLC Sells 725 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.44 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

