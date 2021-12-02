Pflug Koory LLC Sells 450 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

